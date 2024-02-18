China ready to deepen mutual trust, cooperation with Argentina: FM

Xinhua) 09:32, February 18, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Argentina's Foreign Minister Diana Mondino on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to deepen mutual trust and cooperation with Argentina, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while meeting with Argentina's Foreign Minister Diana Mondino on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Security Conference.

Although being far away, China and Argentina have always shared friendship toward each other, Wang noted.

China respects the choices of the Argentine people and believes that Argentina can overcome the current difficulties and embark on the path of development and prosperity soon, Wang said.

In two days, the two countries will see the 52nd anniversary of their establishment of diplomatic ties, Wang noted, adding that for over half a century, China and Argentina have been adhering to mutual respect, equal treatment, and win-win cooperation.

The bilateral relations have withstood the test of the changing international landscape and achieved leapfrog development from distant friends and strategic partners to comprehensive strategic partners, he added.

There are no historical issues or real conflicts between China and Argentina, and bilateral relations have been mature and strong enough, he said.

Wang stressed China's willingness to join hands with Argentina to stay committed to the comprehensive strategic partnership, continue to place bilateral relations at an important position in diplomacy, understand and support each other's core interests, enhance mutual trust, deepen cooperation, and bring China-Argentina relations to a new level.

Mondino noted that Argentina-China relations have been and will remain important in the future. She said she was delighted to be a torchbearer at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and has forged an indissoluble bond with China.

Not only is China Argentina's second-largest economic and trade partner, but the two countries are highly complementary in their development and have huge potential for cooperation, she said.

Mondino said that the Argentine side admires China's remarkable achievements and is willing to learn from China's experience, further develop Argentina-China relations and deepen ties in various fields.

Argentina appreciates that China has never interfered in other countries' internal affairs, she said, adding that her country will continue to firmly abide by the one-China principle.

Meanwhile, Wang said that China appreciates Argentina's adherence to the one-China principle and also supports Argentina in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China and Argentina, both as developing countries and important emerging markets, enjoy profound and solid ties in their practical cooperation, he said, adding that deepening bilateral cooperation serves the interests of the two countries and meets the common expectation of the two peoples.

China and Argentina have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Belt and Road Initiative, and strengthening the alignment of development strategies will open up broader prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation, Wang said.

China is willing to deepen exchanges of experience in state governance and administration with Argentina and support Argentina in enhancing its ability to develop independently, Wang added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)