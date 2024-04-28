China to launch anti-bullying campaign in schools

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A nationwide anti-bullying campaign will be launched in China, among wider efforts to ensure the safety of students across primary, middle schools and kindergartens, according to authorities.

A comprehensive investigation focusing on bullying cases will be conducted in all primary and middle schools, according to a joint meeting of the education and public security ministries, as well as fire and rescue administration. The meeting stressed the significance of educating teachers, students and parents on the rule of law, alongside efforts to improve the accountability system.

The meeting also highlighted the need to improve mental health monitoring among students, calling for solid action to alleviate the excessive burden of homework and off-campus tutoring on students in compulsory education.

Efforts will be made to improve security measures, particularly in rural and boarding schools, with actions taken to ensure the safety of school buildings, fire prevention and food safety, according to the meeting.

It added that a special drowning prevention campaign will also be launched, with a focus on the management of water areas and providing swimming lessons, as well as training for self-rescue and mutual rescue.

