Pupils welcome new semester with lively activities in N China's Hohhot

People's Daily Online) 13:36, February 27, 2024

Students showcase homemade lanterns crafted during the winter break at Wutasi East Street Primary School in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

The spring semester officially began for primary and middle schools in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Feb. 26, 2024. Wutasi East Street Primary School prepared an exciting array of cultural and sports activities for its students. This initiative was designed to help students start the new semester with renewed enthusiasm.

Students engage in fun games at Wutasi East Street Primary School in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

Students share their reading experiences in the classroom at Wutasi East Street Primary School in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

Students participate in ball games at Wutasi East Street Primary School in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

Students walk at Wutasi East Street Primary School in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

Students post their homemade wish cards on the wall at Wutasi East Street Primary School in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Photo/ Ding Genhou)

Students attend a morning reading session at Wutasi East Street Primary School in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

Students engage in a soccer game at Wutasi East Street Primary School in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

