Foldable chairs put into use at classrooms of primary school in Longfu Town, China's Hunan

Xinhua) 16:24, January 11, 2024

Third graders prepare to take a nap during the noon break on foldable chairs at a primary school in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2024. A batch of foldable chairs have been put into use at the classrooms of a primary school in Longfu Town of Liuyang City. The chairs, which can be laid down when students need to take a nap at noon, can greatly improve the sleeping quality of students. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

This combo photo shows sixth graders taking a nap at their desks on Dec. 28, 2023 (above) and on foldable chairs on Jan. 10, 2024 (below) during the noon break at a primary school in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province. A batch of foldable chairs have been put into use at the classrooms of a primary school in Longfu Town of Liuyang City. The chairs, which can be laid down when students need to take a nap at noon, can greatly improve the sleeping quality of students. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A teacher hands out quilts before nap time at a primary school in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2024. A batch of foldable chairs have been put into use at the classrooms of a primary school in Longfu Town of Liuyang City. The chairs, which can be laid down when students need to take a nap at noon, can greatly improve the sleeping quality of students. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A teacher tucks a student up during the noon break at a primary school in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2024. A batch of foldable chairs have been put into use at the classrooms of a primary school in Longfu Town of Liuyang City. The chairs, which can be laid down when students need to take a nap at noon, can greatly improve the sleeping quality of students. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Third graders take a nap during the noon break on foldable chairs at a primary school in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2024. A batch of foldable chairs have been put into use at the classrooms of a primary school in Longfu Town of Liuyang City. The chairs, which can be laid down when students need to take a nap at noon, can greatly improve the sleeping quality of students. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Third graders prepare to take a nap during the noon break on foldable chairs at a primary school in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2024. A batch of foldable chairs have been put into use at the classrooms of a primary school in Longfu Town of Liuyang City. The chairs, which can be laid down when students need to take a nap at noon, can greatly improve the sleeping quality of students. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Third graders take a nap during the noon break on foldable chairs at a primary school in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2024. A batch of foldable chairs have been put into use at the classrooms of a primary school in Longfu Town of Liuyang City. The chairs, which can be laid down when students need to take a nap at noon, can greatly improve the sleeping quality of students. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

First graders take a nap during the noon break on foldable chairs at a primary school in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2024. A batch of foldable chairs have been put into use at the classrooms of a primary school in Longfu Town of Liuyang City. The chairs, which can be laid down when students need to take a nap at noon, can greatly improve the sleeping quality of students. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)