Monday, November 27, 2023

Boys sprint hand in hand across the finish line at high school sports meet

(People's Daily App) 15:47, November 27, 2023

A group of senior boys were about to sprint across the finish line when they decided to hold hands and finish together during the 100-meter race at the Student Games in Guangdong Province.

