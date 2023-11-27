Home>>
Boys sprint hand in hand across the finish line at high school sports meet
(People's Daily App) 15:47, November 27, 2023
A group of senior boys were about to sprint across the finish line when they decided to hold hands and finish together during the 100-meter race at the Student Games in Guangdong Province.
