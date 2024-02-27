New semester for primary and secondary schools kicks off across China

Xinhua) 08:35, February 27, 2024

Students perform martial arts of Zhuang ethnic group during a ceremony marking the start of the new semester at Baihualing Road Primary School in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Students display handmade works made during the winter holiday at Zhiyangshan School in Fushan District of Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 26, 2024. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)

Students attend a ceremony marking the start of the new semester at Fangxin Primary School of Weiyang District in Xi'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 26, 2024. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Second-grade students communicate during their first class of new semester at Zhongguancun No. 4 Primary School of Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 26, 2024. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Traffic police officers explain road safety signs to students on the first day of new semester at Fuxin Primary School in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 26, 2024. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Students view paper-cut lanterns and other paintings at Hairong Primary School in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 26, 2024. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Photo by Xie Yong/Xinhua)

A student displays a handmade work made during the winter holiday at Zigui experimental primary school in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 26, 2024. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

Students display handmade works made during the winter holiday at Longshan campus of Changxing experimental primary school in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 26, 2024. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

