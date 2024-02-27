Schools in quake-hit areas of Jishishan start new semester
Students take exercise at Xiaohongping Primary School in Shiyuan Town of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Primary and secondary schools in Jishishan started new semester on Monday.
The reinforcement projects at the schools in Jishishan have been completed after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck it on Dec. 18, 2023.
A teacher instructs students at Xiaohongping Primary School in Shiyuan Town of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Students read at Xiaohongping Primary School in Shiyuan Town of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Students enter the teaching building of Jishi Middle School in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Students attend a class at Xiaohongping Primary School in Shiyuan Town of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Students attend a class at Xiaohongping Primary School in Shiyuan Town of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Students study at Jishi Middle School in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Students study at the Jishi Middle School in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Photos
