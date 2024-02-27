We Are China

Schools in quake-hit areas of Jishishan start new semester

Xinhua) 16:48, February 27, 2024

Students take exercise at Xiaohongping Primary School in Shiyuan Town of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Primary and secondary schools in Jishishan started new semester on Monday.

The reinforcement projects at the schools in Jishishan have been completed after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck it on Dec. 18, 2023.

A teacher instructs students at Xiaohongping Primary School in Shiyuan Town of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Students read at Xiaohongping Primary School in Shiyuan Town of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Students enter the teaching building of Jishi Middle School in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Students attend a class at Xiaohongping Primary School in Shiyuan Town of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Students attend a class at Xiaohongping Primary School in Shiyuan Town of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Students study at Jishi Middle School in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Students study at the Jishi Middle School in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

