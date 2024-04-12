Students enjoy science classes at primary school in China's Xiangtan

Xinhua) 08:45, April 12, 2024

A teacher instructs as a student uses a computer in a programming class at a primary school in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 11, 2024. In order to improve the science knowledge of local students, lessons related to scientific skills, such as robotics, programming, drones, etc., were introduced into the curriculum at a primary school in Xiangtan. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A teacher speaks during a programming class at a primary school in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 11, 2024. In order to improve the science knowledge of local students, lessons related to scientific skills, such as robotics, programming, drones, etc., were introduced into the curriculum at a primary school in Xiangtan. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Students take part in a robotics class at a primary school in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 11, 2024. In order to improve the science knowledge of local students, lessons related to scientific skills, such as robotics, programming, drones, etc., were introduced into the curriculum at a primary school in Xiangtan. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Students take part in a programming class at a primary school in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 11, 2024. In order to improve the science knowledge of local students, lessons related to scientific skills, such as robotics, programming, drones, etc., were introduced into the curriculum at a primary school in Xiangtan. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Students take part in a simulated competition on robotics at a primary school in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 11, 2024. In order to improve the science knowledge of local students, lessons related to scientific skills, such as robotics, programming, drones, etc., were introduced into the curriculum at a primary school in Xiangtan. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Students control a drone at a primary school in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 11, 2024. In order to improve the science knowledge of local students, lessons related to scientific skills, such as robotics, programming, drones, etc., were introduced into the curriculum at a primary school in Xiangtan. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)