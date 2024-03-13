Chinese schools asked to ensure physical activities for students during recess

Xinhua) 10:08, March 13, 2024

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese primary and secondary schools have been asked to ensure that students go outside their classrooms for proper physical activities between classes, as per a ministry circular on myopia prevention and control.

Schools should arrange a 30-minute-long recess for sports activities every day so that students can better relieve visual fatigue, according to a circular jointly issued by the Ministry of Education and three other departments, announcing the launch of a month-long nationwide campaign for myopia prevention and control in March.

In addition, the document also urged market supervision departments across China to strictly investigate and deal with misleading marketing and publicity activities of myopia prevention and control products for children and adolescents as per law.

