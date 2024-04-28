Macao announces schedule for election of Chief Executive Election Committee

MACAO, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday announced the schedule for the 2024 election of the Chief Executive Election Committee members.

Based on the schedule, legal persons eligible to vote may register as candidates for the election committee from June 18 to July 2, and the list of committee members will be announced on Aug. 19.

The date of the Chief Executive election will be announced at the current Chief Executive's instruction, according to the electoral affairs commission.

Song Man Lei, the commission's president, noted that the election of committee members will use electronic voting this year, expecting higher efficiency in the election procedure.

The Macao SAR gazette published earlier this month carried an administrative order by the Chief Executive of the Macao SAR Ho Iat Seng, setting Aug. 11 as the election day for members of the chief executive election committee.

