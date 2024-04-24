6th Forum Macao focuses on cooperation between China, Portuguese-speaking countries

MACAO, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), also known as Forum Macao, was held here Monday through Tuesday.

During the conference, 20 new initiatives covering six areas were announced, including cooperation in trade and investment, human resources, and healthcare, as well as industrial cooperation, development cooperation, and cooperation regarding Macao as a platform.

Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao said at the conference that since its establishment, Forum Macao has actively responded to the common desire of governments and peoples of various countries to strengthen cooperation, leveraging Macao's unique advantages, and has made significant contributions to the mutual benefit, win-win, and common development between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs).

This year's conference not only addressed the key areas of economic and trade cooperation between China and PSCs in the next three years but also underscored Macao's crucial role as a commercial and trade service platform. On Monday, the participating states signed the Strategic Plan for Economic and Trade Cooperation (2024-2027).

Another main activity of the conference was the Conference of Entrepreneurs on Tuesday, which featured business-matching sessions, seminars and the signing of 15 projects. Nearly 700 representatives from governments, trade promotion agencies, chambers of commerce, and enterprises attended the event.

Carlos Alvares, president of the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry Macao Delegation, told Xinhua that he saw many agreements signed between entities from PSCs and China, which, in his eyes, would give the businesses more opportunities.

Forum Macao was founded in Macao in October 2003, hosted by the central government of China (Ministry of Commerce), and undertaken by the government of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

Nine PSCs, including Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, and Timor-Leste, joined the forum.

