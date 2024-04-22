6th Forum Macao focuses on cooperation between China, Portuguese-speaking countries

Xinhua) 13:48, April 22, 2024

MACAO, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), also known as Forum Macao, was held here on Monday.

The conference clarifies the key areas of economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) in the next three years and reinforces Macao's role as a commercial and trade service platform.

The main events of this conference encompass the signing ceremony of the Strategic Plan for Economic and Trade Cooperation (2024-2027) and the Entrepreneurs Conference for China and PSCs.

Forum Macao was founded in Macao in October 2003, hosted by the central government of China (Ministry of Commerce), and undertaken by the government of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

Nine Portuguese-speaking countries, including Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, and Timor-Leste, joined the forum.

Since its establishment of the forum, five ministerial conferences and a special ministerial conference have been held to promote intergovernmental cooperation between China and PSCs in various fields, including trade and investment, industry, human resources, medical and health care, as well as education and cultural affairs.

Such cooperation has helped facilitate Macao's role as a commercial and trade service platform serving China and PSCs while bringing about greater opportunities for Macao's economic diversification.

