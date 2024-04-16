Highlights of WTT Champions Macao 2024
Wang Chuqin of China hits a return during the men's singles match against An Jaehyun of South Korea at the WTT Champions Macao 2024 at Galaxy Macao in Macao, China, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Wang Chuqin of China serves during the men's singles match against An Jaehyun of South Korea at the WTT Champions Macao 2024 at Galaxy Macao in Macao, China, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Chen Xingtong of China hits a return during the women's singles match against Liu Hsing-Yin of Chinese Taipei at the WTT Champions Macao 2024 at Galaxy Macao in Macao, China, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Chen Xingtong of China serves during the women's singles match against Liu Hsing-Yin of Chinese Taipei at the WTT Champions Macao 2024 at Galaxy Macao in Macao, China, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Chen Xingtong of China hits a return during the women's singles match against Liu Hsing-Yin of Chinese Taipei at the WTT Champions Macao 2024 at Galaxy Macao in Macao, China, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Photos
