Macao's unemployment rate in 1st quarter hits 2.1 pct

April 26

MACAO, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The general unemployment rate of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) of China registered at 2.1 percent, and the unemployment rate of local residents was 2.7 percent in the first quarter of 2024, both decreasing by 0.2 percentage points quarter to quarter, the SAR's statistics watchdog reported on Friday.

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) of Macao also revealed a slight increase in the underemployment rate, rising by 0.1 percentage points to 1.5 percent.

According to the DSEC, the labor force living in Macao totaled 379,100, and the labor force participation rate was 67.6 percent. Total employment (371,100) remained stable quarter on quarter, while employed local residents (284,000) dropped by 2,100.

The employment survey covered all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly.

