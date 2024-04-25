Chinese business group urges dialogue first in EU medical device market probe

Xinhua) 11:01, April 25, 2024

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese business group on Wednesday expressed deep disappointment with the European Commission's investigation into the Chinese medical equipment market, and urged the European Union (EU) to prioritize dialogue and consultation over unilateral actions.

The Commission said the investigation, initiated under its International Procurement Instrument (IPI), aims to "rebalance the EU-China trade relationship."

The China Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (CCCEU) cautioned that the EU should be prudent in using IPI, stressing the unilateral tool could impact the business environment of Chinese enterprises in Europe.

The business group highlighted that the investigation should be grounded in "comprehensive and objective facts." It raised concerns that the EU may misunderstand Chinese policies which aim to promote fair involvement of both domestic and foreign enterprises in government procurement, as well as actively promoting foreign investment in the medical sector.

The Chamber also referenced several government documents which clearly state that China will protect the rights of foreign-invested enterprises in government procurement activities according to law.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)