China urges EU to create non-discriminatory environment for foreign firms

Xinhua) 08:11, April 25, 2024

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Wednesday urged the European Union (EU) to provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies in Europe.

An official of the MOC called on the European side to immediately stop and correct its wrong practices after the European side raided offices of a Chinese enterprise in Europe and seized equipment on Tuesday.

China expressed serious concern and strong opposition to the EU move, which breached due procedures, disrupted normal competition, greatly undermined the confidence of all foreign companies operating in Europe, the official said.

China will closely follow the future moves of the European side and take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms, the official stressed.

