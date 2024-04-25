We Are China

Aerospace exhibition held in Wuhan to celebrate China' Space Day

Xinhua) 08:46, April 25, 2024

A man visits an exhibition on aerospace in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

WUHAN, April 24(Xinhua) -- The exhibition, as a part of the celebration of the Space Day of China this year, features science popularization and achievements of aerospace industry, exposing visitors to a comprehensive view of China's aerospace industry and its accomplishments in recent years.

The exhibition will be open to the public on Wednesday afternoon, with the aerospace industry achievements exhibition area opening until April 27 and the science popularization area opening until May 5.

This photo shows a satellite model at an exhibition on aerospace in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

A visitor poses for a photo with a model of core module of space station at an exhibition on aerospace in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

People visit an exhibition on aerospace in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

A woman takes photos at an exhibition on aerospace in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

This photo shows the "Gaofen-5" satellite model at an exhibition on aerospace in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

A man visits an exhibition on aerospace in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

People look at a model of rocket engine at an exhibition on aerospace in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

