Space Day of China celebrated with exhibitions
A core module of a space station attracts media attention on an exhibition to celebrate the Space Day of China in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)
The Space Day of China falls on April 24. The exhibition took place at the Wuhan International Convention Exhibition Center and was open to the public from April 24. It was divided into a science popularization area and a space industry achievement area, covering a total area of 17,000 square meters.
Volunteers experience deep-sea themed VR equipment on an exhibition to celebrate the Space Day of China in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)
Photo shows the return capsule of China's "Chang'e 5" lunar mission, along with the main parachute used for landing on an exhibition to celebrate the Space Day of China in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)
Volunteers experience VR equipment on an exhibition to celebrate the Space Day of China in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)
A group of young journalists visit the exhibition to celebrate the Space Day of China in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)
