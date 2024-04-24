Flight products for China's manned lunar landing under development: CMSA

Xinhua) 13:19, April 24, 2024

A press conference is held in Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

JIUQUAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China's lunar landing mission is being carried out smoothly, as its component systems are under research and development as planned, announced a senior official with the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) at a press conference on Wednesday.

The project development of major flight products, such as the Long March-10 carrier rocket, the manned spacecraft Mengzhou, the lunar lander Lanyue and the lunar landing suit, has been completed, and their prototype production and tests are being carried out, said Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA.

The development of mechanical and thermal test products for manned spacecraft and lander has been basically completed, various rocket engines are under ground tests, and the Wenchang manned lunar exploration launch site is under construction, he noted.

The proposals for manned lunar rover and lunar surface payloads solicited from the public are under selection, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)