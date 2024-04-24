Home>>
China-Latin American and Caribbean States Space Cooperation Forum kicks off
(Xinhua) 15:23, April 24, 2024
WUHAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The first China-Latin American and Caribbean States Space Cooperation Forum kicked off in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province on Wednesday.
Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing read out President Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to the forum and made a speech at the opening ceremony.
