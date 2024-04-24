We Are China

China-Latin American and Caribbean States Space Cooperation Forum kicks off

Xinhua) 15:23, April 24, 2024

WUHAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The first China-Latin American and Caribbean States Space Cooperation Forum kicked off in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province on Wednesday.

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing read out President Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to the forum and made a speech at the opening ceremony.

