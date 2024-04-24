China unveils latest sci-tech challenges in astronautics

Xinhua) 16:31, April 24, 2024

WUHAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China's astronautics industry was assigned a number of major science and technology tasks for the year ahead on Wednesday, with the release of a "challenge list" at the China Space Conference that kicked off in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

The China Space Conference has released the astronautic challenge list every year since 2020. This year outlines ten issues, such as the gravitational field effect on the utilization of extraterrestrial resources, and mesoscopic scale dynamics of extraterrestrial objects.

Others include mechanism and method of space charged particle manipulation, in-situ utilization of Martian CO2 for manned deep space exploration, mission design and key technologies of ice giant exploration, and construction technology of lunar-based square kilometer radio astronomical antenna.

Technologies concerning space computing center construction and operation, intelligent and flexible landing for detection and development of small celestial body, industrial application of space remote sensing large models, and rapid evaluation and verification for reusable rocket, are also mentioned.

Wang Wei, director of the Research and Development Department under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, announced the list.

The list will promote the research of new and disruptive technologies in the aerospace field, strengthen the collaborative innovation mechanism, create a chain of sci-tech innovation, and promote high-level innovation and development in the aerospace field, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)