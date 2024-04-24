Visually impaired mental health counselor: 'I aim to be the students' trusted confidant'

(People's Daily App) 16:47, April 24, 2024

Liu Fang, a visually impaired mental health counselor, used to teach Chinese at No. 3 Middle School in Baiyun district, Guiyang, Guizhou Province. Driven by a deep-seated desire to help others, Liu Fang's journey into psychology was not just a means of self-help and self-rescue. It was a testament to her unwavering dedication and selflessness, as she stepped forward to extend her support to more minors, despite her own physical challenges.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)