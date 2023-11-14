Over 1,400 Chinese exhibitors present at Medica 2023 in Germany

Xinhua) 13:24, November 14, 2023

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Over 1,400 Chinese companies are present at the Medica 2023 medical technology trade fair, which opened its doors to visitors here on Monday.

The Chinese companies make up over 25 percent of the 5,500 exhibitors from around 70 countries and regions at the event, which is one of the largest medical business-to-business (B2B) trade fairs in the world.

The Chinese exhibitors provide comprehensive and diverse clinical solutions to the global medical market, establishing themselves as a significant force in the global medical device industry.

For the first time in Europe, SonoScape, a medical manufacturer from the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, exhibits the new high-end color Doppler ultrasound diagnostic systems S80 Elite and P80 Elite for radiology and gynecology, respectively. These are designed to acquire and interpret ultrasound images more efficiently and precisely.

Lin Changqing from Beijing Hotgen Biotech Co., Ltd. said the event in Dusseldorf is an important platform where practitioners can communicate with one another. "We are looking forward to joining hands with like-minded partners to provide more affordable and accurate clinical diagnosis solutions for the benefit of people's well-being."

"A wide range of innovative products and services from the fields of medical imaging, laboratory technology, diagnostics, health information technology, mobile health as well as physiotherapy and orthopaedic technology and medical consumables are presented here," the event organizer said.

The trade fair will run through Nov. 16.

