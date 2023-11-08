China achieves interconnectivity of citizens' health information

Xinhua) 11:30, November 08, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China has built a platform of citizens' health information that connects relevant networks at national, provincial, city and county levels, a health official said Tuesday.

Mao Qun'an, head of the planning department of the National Health Commission, said at a press conference that hospitals in 25 provincial-level regions are currently able to acquire their patients' health records in digital form from other hospitals within their respective regions.

In 17 provincial-level regions, patients' medical records are accessible for all hospitals within the region, according to Mao.

Also, an identity verification system that covers all citizens' health identities has been built, and it will allow people to seek medical services with any of their identity certificates rather than having to go through the process of repeatedly registering their identities and carrying the identity cards of different hospitals, Mao said.

The official said the commission is working to further improve the interconnectivity of relevant information to facilitate people's access to medical services.

