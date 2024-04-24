China's health literacy reaches 29.7 percent in 2023

Xinhua) 14:32, April 24, 2024

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China's health literacy has steadily risen and reached 29.7 percent in 2023, up 1.92 percentage points from the previous year, according to the National Health Commission (NHC) on Wednesday.

A NHC survey revealed that the health literacy among Chinese urban residents was 33.25 percent, and that in rural areas was 26.23 percent, increasing by 1.31 and 2.45 percentage points, respectively.

Health literacy is an important indicator of economic and social development and people's health level.

The NHC monitored health literacy based on people's awareness of health-related problems, including safety and first-aid, medical care as well as chronical and infectious disease prevention and control.

