In pics: Chinese exhibitors at Hannover Messe 2024 in Germany

Xinhua) 16:27, April 24, 2024

An industrial welding robot of Siasun Robot and Automation Co., Ltd. is seen at Hannover Messe 2024 in Hannover, Germany, April 22, 2024. The exhibition, focused on "energizing a sustainable industry," runs until Friday and attracted almost 4,000 exhibitors from around 60 countries and regions. Among them, Chinese exhibitors accounted for 30 percent of participants, second only to the host Germany, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People talk at the booth of Jiangsu Nanfang Precision Co., Ltd. at Hannover Messe 2024 in Hannover, Germany, April 23, 2024. The exhibition, focused on "energizing a sustainable industry," runs until Friday and attracted almost 4,000 exhibitors from around 60 countries and regions. Among them, Chinese exhibitors accounted for 30 percent of participants, second only to the host Germany, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People walk past the booth of Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. at Hannover Messe 2024 in Hannover, Germany, April 23, 2024. The exhibition, focused on "energizing a sustainable industry," runs until Friday and attracted almost 4,000 exhibitors from around 60 countries and regions. Among them, Chinese exhibitors accounted for 30 percent of participants, second only to the host Germany, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A staff member of Hangzhou Yushu Technology Co., Ltd. (1st R) demonstrates a robotic dog at Hannover Messe 2024 in Hannover, Germany, April 22, 2024. The exhibition, focused on "energizing a sustainable industry," runs until Friday and attracted almost 4,000 exhibitors from around 60 countries and regions. Among them, Chinese exhibitors accounted for 30 percent of participants, second only to the host Germany, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

This photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows the booth of Taicang, a city in east China's Jiangsu Province, at Hannover Messe 2024 in Hannover, Germany. The exhibition, focused on "energizing a sustainable industry," runs until Friday and attracted almost 4,000 exhibitors from around 60 countries and regions. Among them, Chinese exhibitors accounted for 30 percent of participants, second only to the host Germany, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Visitors walk past the booth of Invest in China at Hannover Messe 2024 in Hannover, Germany, April 22, 2024. The exhibition, focused on "energizing a sustainable industry," runs until Friday and attracted almost 4,000 exhibitors from around 60 countries and regions. Among them, Chinese exhibitors accounted for 30 percent of participants, second only to the host Germany, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

