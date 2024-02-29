FTSE Russell stock indices to cover more Chinese firms

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- British stock index provider FTSE Russell will exclude one and add 76 Chinese A-shares as constituents of its stock indices after the close of business on March 15, 2024.

After the adjustment, the FTSE China A All Cap (Stock Connect) Indices will track the performance of 1,973 A-shares, the company announced in a semi-annual indices review report.

The market value of these A-shares will account for about 6.18 percent of FTSE Russell's Emerging Index, up from approximately 5.71 percent.

A-shares are yuan-denominated stocks of China-based companies that are traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Following the adjustment, a notably increased number of Chinese companies will be covered by the FTSE Russell indices, and overseas capital is likely to expand investment in A-shares, said Shen Chao, a macro and strategy analyst at the HSBC Jintrust Fund Management.

