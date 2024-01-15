Home>>
Chinese listed firms arrange record-high cash dividends
(Xinhua) 09:25, January 15, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Cash dividends of Chinese listed firms hit a record high of 2.13 trillion yuan (about 300 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, said the country's securities watchdog.
So far, a total of 3,361 firms listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses have disclosed their 2023 plans for dividend payouts, accounting for 65.9 percent of the total listed firms, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
Since November 2023, listed companies have been more proactive in buying back and increasing their holdings, continuing to send positive signals to the market, said an official of the CSRC.
