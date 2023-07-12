Languages

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Vlog: A day in the life of a local hire in a Chinese company abroad

(People's Daily App) 15:17, July 12, 2023

Udaya Hareendra is the external affairs supervisor of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation Sri Lanka Branch. Click the video to see his daily work routine.

(Video provided by CSCEC Sri Lanka)

