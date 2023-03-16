Chinese firms catch eyes at World Smart Energy Week in Japan

Xinhua) 15:49, March 16, 2023

TOKYO, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese companies have grabbed the attention of various participants at an ongoing international new energy exhibition held here in Japan.

The World Smart Energy Week 2023 running from March 15 to 17 at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center features top-notch energy technologies and products in various categories, including photovoltaic (PV) systems, rechargeable batteries, smart grids, wind energy, and biomass power.

Amid growing international demand for renewable energy, the exhibition has attracted more than 1,200 companies from about 30 countries and regions.

Chinese companies top 70 in number out of about 160 participants at the solar power show, and account for more than a quarter of 180 exhibitors at the battery show.

Gathering excellent energy enterprises from all over the world, the exhibition could help with corporate expansion in terms of industrial chain and supply chain system, said Ezra Emerson, branding director of ReFire Group, a fuel cell systems developer headquartered in Shanghai.

"Hydrogen energy is environmentally friendly and will help achieve the goal of decarbonization. China's inclusive industrial policy has put the development of the hydrogen energy industry on a fast track," he said.

At the exhibition, a NGT 75 fuel cell system was jointly released by ReFire and the Swiss electric-hydrogen technology developer GreenGT.

China's rapid-developing hydrogen energy industry has a broad market and a bright future, according to Shao Meng, general manager of Jiangsu Lead Hydrogen Intelligent Equipment Company, which brings to the exhibition its self-developed hydrogen energy-related equipment.

The World Smart Energy Week, organized by RX Japan, is the most influential international new energy industry exhibition in Japan.

