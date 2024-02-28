Interview: Chinese firms take center stage at MWC 2024: ChinaEU President

Xinhua) 10:53, February 28, 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese firms made uniquely important contributions to this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC), business insider Luigi Gambardella told Xinhua in an interview this week.

"(This year's MWC) is not about mobile or digital only anymore. We are here to see the future", said Gambardella, President of the Brussels-based international digital association ChinaEU.

Gambardella highlighted the importance of Chinese companies' role at this year's MWC. "What we observe this year is that Chinese firms are taking center stage," he said.

Over 300 Chinese companies participated in the event. "This prominent presence not only showcases the technological prowess of Chinese enterprises, but also underscores their commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with 5G and AI," Gambardella added.

The evolution of Chinese telecom companies in recent years has been remarkable, he said, with significant advancements in infrastructure, technology, and telecommunications services.

Gambardella gave the example of China Mobile, which recently launched the first 6G satellite into orbit. The company is not only at the forefront of the rollout of 5G and 6G technologies, he underlined, but is also investigating how 5G can improve digital content and entertainment services like gaming, sports, and music.

The transformative journey of China Mobile and its peers, he said, underscores the importance of international cooperation in science and technology, and offers new opportunities for collaboration.

"By adopting cutting-edge 5G applications and venturing into new business arenas, we pave the way for joint endeavors between Chinese entities and their European peers," Gambardella emphasized.

A prime example of such a collaboration is the Mobile Coffee Shop, created through the partnership between Italian coffee machine manufacturer Rhea Vendors Group and the Chinese autonomous vehicles company Neolix. The concept, a barista-on-demand service of unmanned coffee machines on wheels, illustrates the potential of such international cooperation to redefine urban lifestyle and retail norms, Gambardella said.

