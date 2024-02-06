China to promote merger, restructuring of listed firms

Xinhua) 16:37, February 06, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator on Tuesday announced an array of measures aimed at encouraging the merger, acquisition and restructuring among listed companies.

These measures include enhancing the inclusiveness in pricing restructuring and diversifying the methods for overseeing performance commitments, said the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

Industry leaders with high market values will enjoy a fast-tracked approval process, enabling them to acquire quality assets more efficiently, according to the CSRC.

For startups and innovative companies, the mergers and acquisitions will be particularly supported within their respective sectors or industrial chains, the CSRC said.

Efforts are also underway to explore approaches to delisting and ramp up the crackdown on financial irregularities, the regulatory commission said.

