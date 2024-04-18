Chinese FM holds talks with Slovenian FM

Xinhua) 10:56, April 18, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Tanja Fajon, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Slovenia, in Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Tanja Fajon, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Slovenia, in Beijing on Wednesday, and both sides pledged to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that after more than 30 years of development, the relationship between China and Slovenia has entered a stable and mature stage.

China appreciates the Slovenian government's understanding of and support for China's core interests and its firm adherence to the one-China principle, Wang said, adding that China supports Slovenia's national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and respects Slovenia's development path suited to its national conditions.

China congratulates Slovenia on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2024-2025 period and stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Slovenia in the UN Security Council and other international institutions to promote global governance in a more just and equitable direction, Wang said.

Fajon said Slovenia attaches great importance to its relations with China and firmly pursues the one-China policy. Slovenia sent the largest-ever economic and trade delegation to China this time and is willing to further deepen practical cooperation with China in the fields of economy, trade, tourism, and scientific and technological innovation.

Slovenia is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China under the UN and other multilateral frameworks to jointly address global challenges, Fajon said.

