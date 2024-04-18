Chinese ballet to illuminate Dutch stadium

Xinhua) 09:02, April 18, 2024

HEERENVEEN, the Netherlands, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The National Ballet of China (NBC) is set to captivate audiences in the northern Dutch province of Friesland this June, as it prepares to stage a three-day show at a packed-out venue.

According to the cultural section of the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands, preparations are underway to ensure this ballet spectacle becomes a highlight of Sino-Dutch cultural exchange. The event, slated for June 6-8, promises to be a fusion of dance, lighting, sound, as well as a culinary journey blending Chinese and Dutch flavors.

The event will be hosted in the iconic Abe Lenstra Stadium in Heerenveen.

The NBC is set to dispatch a team of over 60 dancers, including several principal performers, to perform in the northern Dutch city. To ensure the event goes smoothly, a team of three technical experts has been dispatched to the Netherlands for technical coordination with local authorities.

"It'll be a once-in-a-lifetime event," Jan van Erve, one of the Dutch organizers of the ballet event, told Xinhua.

The selected production for this event is "Inspiration and Glory," a Chinese ballet which draws inspiration from classic Chinese myths, said Van Erve, expressing belief that these classic tales hold profound life lessons and will offer Dutch audiences a fresh cultural experience through ballet.

To further enhance the performance's impact, organizers have devised several creative activities to make the art form more relatable to the Dutch audiences.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)