Chinese ballet to illuminate Dutch stadium
HEERENVEEN, the Netherlands, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The National Ballet of China (NBC) is set to captivate audiences in the northern Dutch province of Friesland this June, as it prepares to stage a three-day show at a packed-out venue.
According to the cultural section of the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands, preparations are underway to ensure this ballet spectacle becomes a highlight of Sino-Dutch cultural exchange. The event, slated for June 6-8, promises to be a fusion of dance, lighting, sound, as well as a culinary journey blending Chinese and Dutch flavors.
The event will be hosted in the iconic Abe Lenstra Stadium in Heerenveen.
The NBC is set to dispatch a team of over 60 dancers, including several principal performers, to perform in the northern Dutch city. To ensure the event goes smoothly, a team of three technical experts has been dispatched to the Netherlands for technical coordination with local authorities.
"It'll be a once-in-a-lifetime event," Jan van Erve, one of the Dutch organizers of the ballet event, told Xinhua.
The selected production for this event is "Inspiration and Glory," a Chinese ballet which draws inspiration from classic Chinese myths, said Van Erve, expressing belief that these classic tales hold profound life lessons and will offer Dutch audiences a fresh cultural experience through ballet.
To further enhance the performance's impact, organizers have devised several creative activities to make the art form more relatable to the Dutch audiences.
Photos
Related Stories
- Classic ballet "Giselle" to be staged in Beijing
- China's Liaoning Ballet to debut new adaptation of Notre Dame de Paris
- Dancers of National Youth Ballet of Germany perform at Beijing Tianqiao Theater
- 6th China Int'l Ballet Season opens in Beijing
- Avant-garde Italian ballet "Juliet and Romeo" staged in south China
- Phantom of Opera ballet to premier in Shanghai
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.