6th China Int'l Ballet Season opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:34, November 18, 2023

Artists perform ballet during the sixth China International Ballet Season in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 17, 2023. The sixth China International Ballet Season opened here on Friday and will last until January 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

