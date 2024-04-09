East China's Suzhou to hold cultural event in Singapore

Xinhua) 16:34, April 09, 2024

SINGAPORE, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The "Meet Suzhou in Singapore" culture week will kick off on Wednesday in the island state, encompassing art performances, local cuisine, documentary screenings, and tourism promotional events.

Artists from the municipal in east China's Jiangsu Province will stage the ballet "Swan Lake" and Kunqu Opera "Peony Pavilion" at the Esplanade Theatre on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Performers will play traditional Chinese musical instruments and folk songs at a roadshow in Singapore's Chinatown on Thursday.

Suzhou catering enterprises will send chefs to demonstrate unique Suzhou delicacies at Shangri-La Singapore and TungLok Signatures from April 10-16.

The event features a celebration marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park, according to the Information Office of Suzhou Municipal Government.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)