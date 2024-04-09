American school delegation enjoys study tour in NW China

Xinhua) 10:10, April 09, 2024

XI'AN, April 8 (Xinhua) -- American student Rowan Gleser, wearing the traditional Chinese clothes called Tangzhuang, strolled and took photos in Grand Tang Dynasty Ever Bright City, a commercial pedestrian area with architecture modeled after ancient styles in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

"I got to truly appreciate the beauty of the Chinese culture," she said, adding that she also learned the history of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) at the Shaanxi History Museum.

The secondary school student is a member of the French American International School delegation, that comprises of 43 students and six teachers from San Francisco, the United States. They have been invited to Shaanxi for a 10-day study tour starting April 2 to experience the Chinese culture and daily life activities in scenic spots, schools, communities and homestays, among others.

Melanie Feakins, a teacher from the French American International School, said the trip is a "conscious memory." She said amidst the historical and cultural relics, she was particularly fascinated by the "Loong," as it reflects Chinese mythology and values.

Gleser said she appreciated her host family in Xi'an the most, and had fun through playing games and eating in restaurants with her newly-made Chinese friends.

"I hope that students from international high school come and see how wonderful Xi'an is, make new friends, and be enriched by Chinese culture," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)