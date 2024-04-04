Interview: China-Honduras cooperation expanded after a year of diplomatic ties -- Honduran official

TEGUCIGALPA, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Since forging diplomatic ties a year ago, China and Honduras have made notable progress in expanding reciprocal cooperation and exchanges, said Honduran Secretary of State in the Office of the Presidency Rodolfo Pastor.

Vigorous relations highlight a climate of mutual political trust and growing bilateral trade, Pastor told Xinhua in a recent interview on the occasion of the first anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"It has been a year of many firsts, of many emotions," said Pastor, for whom, the opening of embassies in Tegucigalpa and Beijing has facilitated more trade and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The free trade agreement (FTA) early harvest arrangement signed by Honduras and China in February is a milestone set to further expand bilateral ties once the trade deal is signed and comes into effect, he said.

"The agreement will be crucial for the economic development of Honduras," said Pastor. "We have already participated in trade fairs in China, promoting our emblematic products such as tobacco, coffee and chocolate."

Highlighting that China and Honduras base their relationship on "a vision of reciprocal gain, where Honduras can benefit by bringing its quality products to the Chinese market," Pastor said, "Accessing the Chinese market is an opportunity to enhance our national production and add value to our products."

Pastor noted that China, as one of the main engines of the global economy and a factor of stability in times of crisis, plays a crucial role in stabilizing global economic growth.

The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative also offers Honduras opportunities, aligning with Honduras' national re-foundation project, through which the government aims to strengthen regional integration and improve infrastructure to promote development, he said.

"Inequality is one of our main challenges. We take inspiration from China, which has managed to lift millions of people out of poverty and promote inclusive development," said Pastor, stressing that Honduras wants to bridge socioeconomic gaps threatening its development and generate shared prosperity for all Hondurans.

He also stressed the importance of cultural exchanges for strengthening bilateral ties, saying "cultural and academic exchange allows us to learn from each other and strengthen our relationship."

Honduras is working on policies to improve its investment climate and promote strategic sectors such as agribusiness and infrastructure, Pastor said.

"We are committed to continuing to strengthen our bilateral relationship in all areas, from trade to infrastructure and development cooperation. China is a strategic partner for the development of Honduras," he said.

Pastor visited China last November in a high-level delegation from Honduras for the sixth China International Import Expo, where the Central American country was the Guest Country of Honor.

"I hope that this first year of diplomatic relations is just a beginning for relations that go much further," he said.

