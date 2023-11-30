Honduras slams U.S. meddling in internal affairs

TEGUCIGALPA, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina on Wednesday urged the U.S. government to stop meddling in its internal affairs after U.S. Ambassador to Honduras Laura Dogu spoke out about the naming of an interim prosecutor.

The situation in the Central American country is difficult, because a very small group in Congress appointed a so-called interim prosecutor, but this person is making decisions that do not align with the interim role, the ambassador told Honduran media on Tuesday.

The envoy sought to interfere again in a sovereign and internal matter, said Reina on social media.

Reina rejected Dogu's remarks as "devoid of any legal and logical basis that interim prosecutors have different functions than permanent ones."

"Our Constitution makes no distinction and on the contrary, it is their obligation, as it is the obligation of all public officials, to comply with and enforce the Constitution," he said.

"One cannot criticize or try to confuse the fact that interim officials do not comply with a function that the law gives them to prosecute crimes," Reina said.

Earlier this month, the Honduran Congress named Johel Zelaya as attorney general and Mario Morazan as deputy attorney general. Both are to remain in office on an interim basis until the different legislative factions reach a consensus with a qualified majority.

