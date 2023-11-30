Israel's Elbit to provide U.S. Marines with advanced night vision systems
JERUSALEM, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems will provide the U.S. Marine Corps with advanced night vision systems, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Elbit was awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense on Monday an indefinite quantity contract with a ceiling of 500 million U.S. dollars for the supply of squad binocular night vision goggle (SBNVG) systems, it said.
The SBNVG is a lightweight, helmet-mounted system that is designed to enhance war fighters' situational awareness and performance by improving nighttime visibility in diverse environments and conditions.
The system features an extended battery life and utilizes high-performance white phosphor image intensification tubes to enhance clarity and depth perception.
