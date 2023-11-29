New York subway shooting leaves 2 injured

Xinhua) 13:31, November 29, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- A teenage boy and a man in his middle age were shot and wounded in a moving subway in New York City during the evening rush hour on Tuesday, local media reported.

The incident took place at a Manhattan-bound C train in Brooklyn around 5:40 p.m. local time (2240 GMT) after a fight among straphangers which did not cause any large-scale panic among commuters.

However, the shooting resulted in inconvenience to passengers for around two hours while police investigated the scene.

Both of the victims were in a stable condition and were rushed to hospitals while the gunman remained at large.

New York recorded over 900 shooting incidents including 308 ones in Brooklyn as of Nov. 8 in 2023, according to the New York Police Department.

In April 2022, a man named Frank James shot ten commuters on a subway in Brooklyn, which was widely reported and stoked fears of gun violence.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)