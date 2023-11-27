U.S. TSA expects to screen 2.9 million air passengers on Nov. 26
Passengers are pictured at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, the United States, Nov. 26, 2023. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen 2.9 million air passengers on Nov. 26, which will likely be the busiest travel day. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)
Passengers are pictured at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, the United States, Nov. 26, 2023. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen 2.9 million air passengers on Nov. 26, which will likely be the busiest travel day. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)
Passengers are pictured at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, the United States, Nov. 26, 2023. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen 2.9 million air passengers on Nov. 26, which will likely be the busiest travel day. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)
Passengers are pictured at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, the United States, Nov. 26, 2023. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen 2.9 million air passengers on Nov. 26, which will likely be the busiest travel day. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)
Passengers are pictured at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, the United States, Nov. 26, 2023. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen 2.9 million air passengers on Nov. 26, which will likely be the busiest travel day. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pesticides still found in U.S. baby food, but less toxic: research
- George Floyd's death remains dire reminder of U.S. racial tensions, as former police officer convicted of his murder stabbed
- COVID-19 vaccine uptake lower than expected: U.S. CDC
- New York stages Thanksgiving Day parade with pro-Palestinian protesters' intrusion
- California's Fresno ranks worst place for middle-class life in U.S.: study
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.