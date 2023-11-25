COVID-19 vaccine uptake lower than expected: U.S. CDC

A medical staff member prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in San Antonio, Texas, the United States, Jan. 9, 2022. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

An estimated 14 percent of U.S. adults had gotten an updated COVID-19 vaccine through Nov. 4, CDC data showed.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- COVID-19 vaccine uptake in the United States is lower than expected, with only 14 percent of U.S. adults had gotten an updated COVID-19 vaccine through Nov. 4, according to the latest information of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

COVID-19 is still an important cause of hospitalization and death, especially for older adults and people with certain underlying medical conditions, said CDC.

COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent every infection, but they can reduce illness severity in people who get vaccinated but still get sick, helping to save lives, reduce hospitalizations, and prevent trips to the doctor, according to CDC.

More than two-thirds of older adults have not gotten an updated COVID-19 vaccine and they need this added protection, said CDC.

The data also showed disparities in vaccine uptake by race and ethnicity. The proportions of non-Hispanic Black adults and Hispanic adults who received an updated COVID-19 vaccine were nearly half that of white adults.

There are many social, geographic, political, economic, and environmental factors that create challenges to vaccination access and acceptance, and that often affect racial and ethnic minority groups, according to CDC.

