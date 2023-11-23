Vehicle explosion killing two at U.S.-Canada border crossing prompts FBI investigation

NEW YORK/OTTAWA, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Buffalo Field Office of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a vehicle explosion Wednesday morning at a border crossing between the United States and Canada in Niagara Falls, the FBI said.

"As the situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time," the FBI said in a statement.

The incident killed two occupants in the car, which was coming from the Canadian side toward the United States and ended in an explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, according to media reports. One border officer was injured.

New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York, said New York State Governor Kathy Hochul in a separate statement.

Four border crossings in the Niagara Falls area were closed while security check at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport was beefed up.

"Right now we currently have the Rainbow Bridge closed in both directions in Niagara Falls," said Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, adding that the Fort Erie Peace Bridge is also closed in both directions.

Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption the incident is terror-related, and are trying to determine if the incident was isolated, Canadian media reported.

On Wednesday afternoon, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had been briefed by the national security and intelligence advisor on the situation.

"We are in contact with the U.S. officials. The minister of public safety, RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) and CBSA (Canada Border Services Agency) are fully engaged and providing all necessary support," Trudeau said.

