3 dead, 3 missing in U.S. Alaska landslide

Xinhua) 15:09, November 22, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- At least three people were killed and three missing after a Monday night landslide in Wrangell, a southeast town of the U.S. state of Alaska, officials said on Tuesday.

A female was found dead Monday night during initial search efforts, said Alaska Department of Public Safety spokesman Austin McDaniel.

On Tuesday afternoon, the bodies of two adults were found in the slide area, while two juveniles and an adult remained unaccounted for, said Alaska State Troopers.

The landslide occurred after a combination of rain and high winds buffeted the community. The slide is estimated to be 450 feet wide where it crossed the road, with a significant debris field, according to state transportation officials.

