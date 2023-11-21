Biden attends National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at White House
U.S. President Joe Biden (R) attends the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)
U.S. President Joe Biden (R) attends the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)
U.S. President Joe Biden (R) attends the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)
Pardoned turkeys are seen during the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)
U.S. President Joe Biden (R) attends the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)
One of the pardoned turkeys is seen during the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, U.S. meeting halfway sends positive signal for global economic recovery
- Cooperation on Yangtze, Mississippi witnesses China-US friendship, people-to-people exchanges
- US' domestic politics the biggest source of uncertainty for future China-US relations
- US student, teacher express affection for China
- Summit charts clear course for China-US ties
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.