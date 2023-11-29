Home>>
U.S. military aircraft Osprey crashes near Japan's Yakushima island
(Xinhua) 15:03, November 29, 2023
TOKYO, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- U.S. military aircraft Osprey crashed near Japan's Yakushima island with eight people on board, reported Japanese public broadcaster NHK on Wednesday.
