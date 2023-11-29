We Are China

U.S. military aircraft Osprey crashes near Japan's Yakushima island

Xinhua) 15:03, November 29, 2023

TOKYO, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- U.S. military aircraft Osprey crashed near Japan's Yakushima island with eight people on board, reported Japanese public broadcaster NHK on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)