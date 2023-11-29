California tries to fight "tranq" threat with tougher punishment

SACRAMENTO, United States, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The increase in overdose deaths across the United States linked to tranquilizer Xylazine has prompted California Governor Gavin Newsom to propose new legislation to toughen penalties for illicit uses of the drug.

As part of the state's plan to address the opioid and overdose epidemic, Newsom announced on Tuesday the legislation, which would make Xylazine, known on the street as "tranq," a controlled substance and make illicit trafficking of the drug subject to increased criminal penalties.

"Tranq poses a unique and devastating challenge in our fight against the overdose epidemic," said Newsom in a news release.

Newsom announced some additional actions to protect patients from the potential harm of the drug.

The California State Board of Pharmacy and the California Veterinary Medical Board issued an alert and reminder to licensees that Xylazine is subject to dangerous drugs laws, including highlighting that Board of Pharmacy licensees must keep records of dangerous drugs for at least three years.

