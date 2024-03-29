French minister for Europe and foreign affairs to visit China

Xinhua) 16:49, March 29, 2024

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne will visit China on April 1 at the invitation of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Friday.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)