Former Slovenian President Türk: De-risking as a political slogan not helpful

People's Daily Online) 09:07, March 29, 2024

The concepts of de-coupling and de-risking in the global economy and trade introduced recently by the U.S. and E.U. are causing the world to lose what was achieved in the period of intensive globalization, said Danilo Türk, former President of Slovenia, on the sideline of the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 in Boao on Wednesday.

Responding to a question related to the concepts of a rules-based order and universal values that for a long time have also been used by Western countries, especially the U.S., as a pretext to expand in Asia and other regions and cause regional tensions and instability, Türk, who was one of the panelists for A Global Geopolitical Outlook sub forum under the Boao Forum, said he has doubted these concepts for long time.

